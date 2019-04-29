A TEENAGE girl was sexually assaulted in a popular shopping centre.

The victim, who is 13, was in the Poundland store in The Centre in Livingston on Saturday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

A man approached her from behind at around 1.20pm and indecently assaulted her.

The suspect then left and ran off into the mall.

He is described as being white, in his forties, around 6ft tall with a slim build and wearing a light-grey shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a grey and navy t-shirt, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

READ MORE: Fareham teenager charged over flare thrown by Portsmouth fans during Sunderland League One clash

Detective Constable Jo McCall of Livingston CID said: ‘This was a frightening attack on a young girl, which left her incredibly upset, though, thankfully, uninjured.

'We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in The Centre or Livingston Designer Outlet during the afternoon of Saturday, April 27th and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us.

‘Customers from these shopping centres may have dash-cams attached to their vehicles and may have recorded the suspects. I would ask everyone to check their footage and if you believe it's captured anything relevant then please contact police immediately.’

READ MORE: Images of suspected rogue trader released by police

Inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

They are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2050 of 27th April 2019, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.