Girls urged to take part in code-breaking

BRAINY girls are being encouraged to take part in a code-breaking contest.

Run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, the competition will see entrants take on online challenges.

In last year’s inaugural competition Portsmouth High School and Horndean Technology College both took part.

Teams from the schools reached the top 100.

GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said: ‘I hope many girls from Portsmouth will be inspired to enter – and perhaps take the prize.

‘GCHQ is committed to protecting the digital homeland and making the UK the safest place to live online. We need the best and brightest people – girls and boys – with a passion for technology, who can deliver the nation’s cyber security.

‘Too often, society limits girls in what they aspire to achieve. Our CyberFirst Girls Competition will give teams the opportunity to develop new skills, meet new people and gain an exciting insight into the world of national security.’

See ncsc.gov.uk.