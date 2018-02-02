Goats and donkeys stolen from Hampshire field

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE police has launched an appeal to find animals that were stolen from a field.

The images above are of animals taken from a field in Long Road, Soberton.

A total of 14 animals have been stolen between 4pm on Sunday, January 28 and 11am on Monday, January 29.

Two brown/black gelded donkeys, six black and white pigmy goats and six ferrets were taken, as well as various items of tack, along with a green and silver Ifor Williams cattle trailer.

If you have information about this burglary or the whereabouts of the animals, please call 101 quoting 44180038042.