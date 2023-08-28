News you can trust since 1877
Gopsort Police discover man in 20's covered in blood after sustaining serious face injuries

A man in his 20’s sustained serious injuries to his face after he tripped over a kerb – and the police found him covered in blood.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

During routine patrols, officers from Gosport Police discovered a man in his 20’s covered in his own blood in Haslar Road.

The man had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and after deciding that it was time to go home, he tripped over a kerb which caused serious injuries to his face.

In a Facebook post, Gosport Police said: “We came across a man in his twenties covered in blood on Haslar Road. We discovered that after he had consumed a lot of alcohol and deciding to go home, he had tripped over a kerb. He had sustained serious injuries to his face, hand and briefly knocked himself out.”

Gosport Police found a man with serious face injuries.Gosport Police found a man with serious face injuries.
The police conducted first aid until an ambulance arrived and he was then taken to hospital.

The police added: “The man appeared to have a very obvious break to his nose, had bitten through his upper lip, chipped his teeth, possibly broken bones in his right hand and several other injuries. The man gave glowing reviews of the Officers on scene and said we were ‘the best police officers in Hampshire’.

"I asked him to give us a review on TRIPadvisor. My colleagues have been up to so much more, however I'd be sat here forever typing up what the whole shift have been up to.I hope you've had a good bank holiday weekend so far.”