Gosport baby death trial: Video posted on Facebook showed infant ‘having fits’ in mother’s partner’s arms

A MOTHER shared a video on Facebook of her fatally-wounded child as he had a fit in her partner's arms, jurors were told.

Tearful Roxanne Davis begged prosecutor James Newton-Price not to share the video during her trial at Winchester Crown Court, and said: 'No, I don't want to watch it.'

The brief piece of footage, which she posted on her Facebook page on the night of March 20, shows three-week-old baby Stanley squirming in the arms of her partner, Samuel Davies, 24, who is also on trial following the youngster's death.

The 30-year-old mum, now of Milton Road, Waterlooville, can be heard giggling in the background of the video.

However, Mr Newton-Price said a consultant neurologist claimed this 'cycling movement' was indicative of a fit caused by damage to the brain.

He told the court: 'His opinion is that Stanley was having fits. That means that he had sustained serious brain damage by the time that this video was recorded. If that is right then the evidence does suggest that the fatal skull fracture injury occurred on this evening.'

The next day tiny Stanley was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital after midwives at 'Blake Maternity Centre, in Gosport, became 'alarmed' by his condition when he was taken there.

Doctors at QA immediately began to treat Stanley after scans revealed a skull fracture on the right side of his skull which had caused 'significant bleeding' on the brain.

Stanley was taken to Southampton General Hospital's intensive care unit.

Mr Newton-Price said: 'Stanley had suffered a catastrophic and irreversible brain injury.'

The damage was so severe medics said Stanley was 'unlikely' to survive it without profound brain damage and disability. They stopped treatment and Stanley died at 5.07pm on March 28.

Doctors had already called police after suspecting the injuries were not caused 'accidentally'.

Officers took blood and urine samples from Davis and Davies, with results showing traces of cannabis, cocaine and morphine in Davies' urine and traces of cocaine in Davis' urine and cannabis in her blood.

Pathologists examined Stanley's body after his death and revealed the horrific extent of his injuries, which Mr Newton-Price said were similar to those received during a car crash, not something like 'normal rough play'.

Tests showed Stanley received 32 different rib fractures, over three distinct events. He also had broken both his wrists, his ankles as well as receiving fractures to his right elbow, left knee and leg.

Reading a report by Dr Joanna Fairhurst, paediatric radiologist, Mr Newton-Price said the injuries could have only been caused by violent shaking incident, with the fractured skull being caused by a 'significant' blunt trauma injury.

Davis and Davies, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, have both denied a charge of causing or allowing the death of the 24-day-old infant.

Although they share similar names, the two accused are not related. Davies is also not the biological father of Stanley.

