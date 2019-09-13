Gosport bookstore 'praying' for burglar who stole charity tin as they 'must be desperate'

A group of volunteers who help run a book store are ‘praying’ for a burglar who stole a charity tin as they ‘must be desperate’.

The Cornerstone Christian Bookshop in Bemister’s Lane, Gosport, was broken into overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Cornerstone Christian Bookstore in Gosport was broken into this week. Picture: Google Maps

Staff at the store discovered the break in yesterday morning and found that a charity tin for Gosport Street Pastors which was ‘pretty full’ had been stolen and that the shop had been left a mess.

Terry Powell, who has volunteered at the store for over a decade, says that they are not holding a grudge against the burglar and are in fact praying for them.

He explained: ‘It was discovered when the person came in on Thursday morning, they had taken a charity pot tin. They also tried to take the PC but were not successful. The pot was pretty full in one sense.

‘There was a lot of mess.

'Because of the kind of bookstore we are, we have been praying for the person who did it because they must of been desperate in that respect.

‘I have been a volunteer for over 12 years and my wife even longer, we have had a couple windows broken but nothing like a break in before.’

Mr Powell, who is retired and lives in Gosport, added that they wanted to make other people in the area aware of the break in.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that they had been contacted about the burglary and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting 44190324991.’