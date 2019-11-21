Gosport boy, 13, charged with shoplifting at Lidl and stealing a bike

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been charged with shoplifting at Lidl and stealing a bike.

The 13-year-old boy from Gosport was charged with a number of offences committed in October including stealing a bike from Gosport Leisure Centre.

A police spokesman said: ‘A local 13-year-old male, who was arrested earlier this week, has been charged with several offences committed in October.

‘These include shoplifting and public order offences at Lidl on Forton Road, as well as a theft of pedal cycle at Gosport Leisure Centre.’

