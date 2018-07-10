Gosport burglar jailed for raiding 80-year-old pensioner’s home

A burglar who stole an 80-year-old woman’s handbag with £100 cash in it from her home has been jailed, police said.

Terrance Braden, 38, raided the home in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, on May 5.

DNA found by investigators linked him to the burglary.

Now he has been jailed for more than three and a half years after admitting burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, and fraud by false representation by using fraudulent credit and debit cards to buy cigarettes on April 17.

Braden admitted burglary at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to 876 days.

He was handed consecutive terms of 182 days for the fraud, 182 days for the theft and 57 days after he admitted breach of a conditional discharge.

In total he was sentenced to 1297 days in jail.

Investigating officer PC Alam Mahmmued said: ‘Residential burglary offences can have a dramatic impact on victims, especially if items of sentimental value are taken.

‘I’m glad that this sentence reflects the seriousness of Braden’s offending.’