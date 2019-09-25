Gosport businesswoman devastated after thieves steal £500 from clinic

A WOMAN who came to work to see she had been burgled has voiced her anger at the 'senseless' nature of the break-in.

Natasha Townsend-Theobold, who runs the podiatry clinic Walking On Air in Stoke Road, discovered that thieves had broken in overnight, not only stealing petty cash from the till but also two charity boxes, totalling £500.

One charity box was for Cancer Research UK; the other was in aid of Natasha's Great South Run Entry, supporting Ochre in memory of her late father Ron, who died of oesophageal cancer eight years ago.

Natasha said: ‘I got a call from my neighbour while I was still in bed and he told me there had been a break-in.

‘They put a huge rock through the window and got in through there.

‘Even now I feel so angry – to steal from a charity is just sick.’

Natasha, who describes those responsible as 'low-lifes’, believes there is a major problem with shops being targeted in the town.

It comes following the break-ins at Gail’s Cafe in Brockhurst Road and the Gypsy Queen pub in Whitworth Road.

‘You just don’t think about people doing something like this,’ she said.

‘It feels like there’s a huge problem with this in Gosport at the moment – it’s despicable to think that this is becoming the norm.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report at 8.05am on 25 September of a burglary at Walking On Air in Stoke Road, Gosport.

‘This took place some time overnight on September 24.

'A charity box was stolen from inside the building.

‘The investigation has been filed pending any further information coming to light.

‘If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting 44190342060.’

