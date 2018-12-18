Gosport cafe owner ‘heartbroken’ after donations meant for rough sleepers are stolen

Have your say

THIEVES have ransacked a Gosport cafe of donated gifts, which were going to be given to the town’s rough sleepers on Christmas Day.

Victoriana’s Cafe in Bemister Lane, Gosport, was broken into on Sunday night, with more than £150 worth of donations stolen.

Robyn Kirk, the owner of Victoriana Cafe in Gosport surveys the damage caused by robbers who took donations for the town's homeless. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Owner Robyn Kirk, 24, says she has been left heartbroken by the robbery.

She explained: ‘Seeing it all was just horrible.

‘We came in on Monday morning to see that the cupboards had been ransacked and around £200 in cash and donations were stolen.

‘It was about £160 from the donations – the rest came from our till float.

The Victoriana Cafe in Gosport

‘I didn’t see anything outside so I had no idea it had happened until I went in; it was a real shock.’

The donations, including winter clothes, toiletries and food, were due to be given to the town’s rough sleepers on Christmas Day.

Robyn was previously homeless herself, so says that this burglary has really hit home.

She said: ‘It’s such a huge setback for us, when we’ve given up our time for others and people around the town have put their time towards doing something positive for people less fortunate.

‘To have people steal that sort of thing is absolutely heartbreaking.

‘Given my background I was really upset and quite peeved about it too, but I’m more annoyed that what has been stolen came from other people, not just us.

‘The money and donations came from people all over Gosport – words can’t really describe how I feel.’

Robyn says that CCTV has been passed on to Hampshire police, and hopes that whoever is behind the break-in is caught swiftly.

She said: ‘Apparently a few other places nearby have CCTV too – I’m a firm believer in karma and what goes around comes around, especially in this town.’

Since hearing about the burglary, the local community has rallied around the cafe to get a sizeable donation pile back ahead of Christmas Day.

Robyn said: ‘We’ve had people coming in all day yesterday, dropping off mince pies, shortbread, clothes, scarves and so on.

‘It’s so nice to see the community pull together like that – I know we would do the same back.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Police said: ‘We were called to a report of a burglary at a cafe in Bemister Lane, Gosport.

‘The burglary occurred between 3.30pm on December 15 and 9am on December 17.

‘The offender(s) have conducted a messy search and had stolen a charity box, a card machine and the till.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180467968