Gosport diet pills dealer to appeal seven-year prison sentence following death of student Eloise Parry

A GOSPORT man who was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter after diet pills killed a student is due to appeal his sentence.

Bernard Rebelo, 31 from Gosport, is set to attend a hearing on Wednesday where he is expected to appeal the sentence, the BBC has reported.

Eloise Parry. Picture: West Mercia Police/PA Wire

Rebelo was sentenced after 21-year-old student Eloise Parry took eight tablets containing dinitrophenol (DNP) which she bought from him online.

Following hospital treatment for side effects, she died in April 2015.

Rebelo was sentenced in June last year, after he was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and placing unsafe food on the market.

He admits selling the pills to Miss Parry but claimed there was a warning about the pills on his website.

Eloise was a student at Wrexham Glyndwr University, and quickly became addicted to the pills, the court heard.