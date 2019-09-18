Gosport driver hospitalised and arrested for drink-driving could have collided with children playing nearby

Have your say

A DRIVER whose car careered off a Gosport road before overturning could have collided with children who were playing in the area at the time.

The motorist was arrested for drink-driving before being taken to hospital following the crash on St Nicholas Avenue at 6.18pm yesterday.

While nobody else was injured, the episode could have had disastrous consequences. A spokesman for Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We attended the scene but the person was already out of the car when we arrived.

‘There had been lots of children playing nearby when the crash happened.’

Hampshire Roads Police posted on Twitter: ‘Driver under investigation for drink driving.’

