Gosport drug-driver admits killing woman in A32 crash

A DRUG-DRIVER has been warned he will be jailed after admitting to killing a woman in a crash.

Dad-of-one Steven Agar addressed the court only to confirm his identity and plea during a brief hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The 36-year-old, of Harris Road, Gosport, crashed his Audi A4 in an incident killing Gena Close, 56, a back seat passenger in a Mazda on the A32 Wickham Road, near Droxford.

Both Agar and Mrs Close’s family were in the public gallery as he pleaded guilty to causing her death by careless driving while unfit through drugs – cannabis.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC granted Agar bail until May 25 when he will be sentenced.

Mrs Close, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, whose family paid tribute to her as a ‘devoted’ mother, died after being taken to Southampton General Hospital after the crash on August 23 last year just after 5pm.

Paul Walker, for Agar, asked for bail so probation officers could compile a pre-sentence report on his client, and so that Agar could write a letter to Mrs Close’s family.

He said Agar wants to ‘express his feeling of regret and remorse toward the family’.

Mr Walker said: ‘He tells me he has attempted to write a letter to Gena Close’s family but his emotions simply overcome him on many occasions.

‘It’s something he will do but he’s found it extremely difficult.’

In response, judge Mousley said: ‘Any of that information will only be relevant to the length of sentence, it will be a sentence of some length.’

The judge imposed an interim disqualification ahead of sentencing.

Mr Walker said: ‘Mr Agar hasn’t stepped foot in a motor car as driver or passenger since.’

The maximum sentence is 14 years, but government said it plans to increase this to a life sentence following a major consultation. This has not yet been implemented.