Gosport fudge thief is jailed

A SHOPLIFTER has been jailed for five days after stealing £17 worth of fudge.

Jimmy Andrews, 21, was led down from the dock swearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court as he was jailed.

He had previously been handed a suspended term for shoplifting, and another conditional discharge after that was imposed last year.

Andrews, of Old Road, Gosport, also owed around £1,000 for previous court costs.

District judge Anne Arnold said: ‘You were warned as to the consequences.’

He admitted the theft at Co-op in Palmyra Road, Gosport on December 12 on a ‘complete downer’.

He got five days for the fudge theft, five for the previous costs owed to court and five for the suspended term, all to run alongside each other.