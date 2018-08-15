Gosport hospital deaths: More than 100,000 back families’ call for justice

THOUSANDS of people have backed a family’s desperate demand for justice after more than 650 patients had their lives cut short at a hospital.

More than 100,000 have signed Bridget Devine-Reeves’ call for criminal prosecutions over the more than 650 Gosport War Memorial Hospital deaths.

It comes after a damning report found 456 patients – and probably 200 more – had their lives shortened through the use of opioids without medical justification between 1989-2000 at the hospital.

The now widely-supported petition to the Attorney General’s Office said: ‘Justice must prevail and those that disregarded the lives of these some 656 vulnerable patients be made accountable.’

Bridget, together with her mother Ann Reeves, 72, has long been campaigning over the death of her grandmother 88-year-old Elsie Devine, who died at the hospital in November 1999.

Bridget, 42, said it ‘speaks volumes’ people have supported her family’s call, adding: ‘It’s great, we’ve fought this very much on our own.’

She added: ‘What we’d like to see is one million signatories and really wake this government up to what they’ve done and get those families justice.’

Next month an independent assessment of evidence uncovered by the four-year Gosport Independent Panel will be undertaken by Assistant Chief Constable Nick Downing, who leads the serious crime directorate at Kent and Essex police.

The report found clinical assistant Dr Jane Barton was responsible for the prescribing culture on the wards at the hospital.

Bridget added: ‘The whole reason we’ve got to have another police investigation is because we couldn’t have a public inquiry and they couldn’t be questioned on the lies they told.

‘It’s all in the report – why can't we go straight into court and the families be given the support to get their cases written up?

‘The Medical Defence Union and all the other barristers sitting on the sides of these criminals – they’re all busy because the way the panel exposed the evidence – they've written the report and put it on the internet and all the evidence.

‘You can bet your bottom dollar the Crown Prosecution Service have got a team of people on it, the police, Jane Barton’s lawyers, the Nursing and Midwifery Council. All we’re interested in is getting justice.’

A crowdfunder set up by Bridget to pay for legal advice has netted £4,225 since it was set up on June 21.

The Attorney General’s Office is set to reply to Bridget and her mother about the petition soon.

Dr Barton said she was ‘doing her best’ in and inadequately-resourced section of the health service.