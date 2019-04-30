Gosport hospital deaths: ‘We hope those responsible will be subject to a criminal investigation’

FAMILY members of hundreds of patients who had their lives shortened at Gosport War Memorial Hospital are gathering at a police meeting where they will learn if a new criminal investigation will be launched.

A major report found 456 patients were prescribed opioids without justification at the hospital, and another 200 probably had their lives shortened.

Now relatives who have been campaigning and have already seen three police investigations fail are at Ferneham Hall in Fareham for a meeting with assistant chief constable Nick Downing.

Gillian Mackenzie, who reported her mother’s death to police, has arrived saying she is ‘not happy’ with some of the communication but is hoping to hear a criminal investigation will start.

‘I feel absolutely sick,’ she said.

Jim Lyness, 66, from Lee-on-the-Solent, is waiting to hear from police today. His great aunt Elsie Devine died aged 88 at the hospital.

He said: ‘I’m hoping that there will be justice announced today and that those responsible for those deaths will be subject to a criminal investigation and will have their day in court, as we will have ours.’

Hampshire police recused itself from the investigation and Kent and Essex police’s serious crime directorate has taken over reviewing the evidence after the bishop-led inquiry reported in June last year.