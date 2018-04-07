Gosport man appears in court charged with drug-driving A32 death

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the drug-driving death of a woman.

Steven Agar, 36, of Harris Road, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of causing the death of Gena Close on August 23, 2017, by careless driving while being over the prescribed cannabis drug-drive limit.

Agar will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 8.

The crash happened on the A32 at Droxford. Police previously said Ms Close, 56, of Beverly Hills Park in Amesbury, Wiltshire, was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda involved in the crash with an Audi A4 at 5.50pm on the Wickham Road.