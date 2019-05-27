Gosport man arrested after motorcyclist dies in A27 crash

A man from Gosport has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed on the A27.

A 40-year-old man from Fareham died in a crash with a car in Titchfield, near the Argos store, just before 6pm on Friday.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

This morning police confirmed a 47-year-old man from Gosport had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

The man has been released from custody but is still under investigation.

Officers attended the incident with the man pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Shetland.

