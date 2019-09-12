Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the water at a park have made an arrest.

Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at just after 6.30am last Thursday following reports of gun shots in River Walk, Southampton earlier that morning.

Sol Hemy was found dead in water in a park last week. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

Police have now arrested a man from Gosport on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

The 27-year-old remains in custody and will be questioned by officers as part of their enquiries into Sol’s death.

The arrest comes a week after police received reports of gun shots being heard in River Walk at around 1am.

Shortly after, an address on River Walk was found to be cultivating cannabis, and a vehicle left in Riverside Park was found to contain the a large amount of cannabis.

Just after 6.30am, the body of Sol Hemy was found in the water at Riverside Park.

Sol was not shot, but his death remains unexplained.

Police continue to urge anyone with information around the circumstances of Sol’s death to call 101 and quote Operation Telly.

Alternatively, go to https://mymsg.eu/688h and report online.

Or, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.