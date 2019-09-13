Gosport man arrested over death of Hampshire man found in river has been bailed

Have your say

A man who was arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in a river has been bailed.

The 27-year-old from Gosport was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but was later also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis and dangerous driving while he was in custody.

Sol Hemy was found dead in water in a park last week. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

A murder probe was launched after the body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found in the water at Riverside Park at just after 6.30am last Thursday.

Police had been called to the nearby River Walk shortly after 1am following reports of gun shots being heard by residents.

Shortly after, an address on River Walk was found to be cultivating cannabis, and a vehicle left in Riverside Park was found to contain the a large amount of cannabis.

Police have said that Sol was not shot, but his death remains unexplained.

The Gosport man arrested in connection with Sol’s death has been released on bail until October 9 with conditions not to enter Southampton.

In a Facebook Post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He has been released on bail so that we are able to carry out further enquiries.’

Police continue to urge anyone with information around the circumstances of Sol’s death to call 101 and quote Operation Telly.

Alternatively, they can go to https://mymsg.eu/68qk and report online.

Or, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.