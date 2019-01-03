Gosport man caught with more than 1,200 child abuse images

A MAN has admitted having more than 1,200 indecent images of children.

David Wilcock, of Fraser Road, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday.

David Wilcock

The 31-year-old admitted six charges relating to child abuse images and is set to be sentenced later this month.

He admitted three charges of distributing images between October 12, 2016, and November 6, 2017.

The charges related to 12 category A images, nine category B and five rated at C.

Police categorise the images seized from devices, with A the most severe.

Wilcock also admitted three charges of making indecent images between the same time period.

Experts uncovered 106 still images and six videos at category A, 1,246 still images and one video at category B and 160 still with six videos rated at C.

Judge David Melville adjourned the case for sentencing on January 31.

Daniel Reilly, for Wilcock, said a basis of plea will be entered about the distribution offences. Before sentencing forensic examiners will establish whether or not the images were actively shared.

Wilcock was released on unconditional bail until the sentencing hearing at the same court.