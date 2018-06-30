Gosport man charged with criminal damages after alleged watering can incident

Have your say

A MAN has been charged after a window was allegedly smashed by a watering can in Gosport.

Officers have charged a man following an incident in which it was alleged that a watering can was used to damage the window of a house in Grove Road in the town.

It is believed that the incident took place on Sunday, June 24, shortly after 7pm.

Police officers were called to the scene of the incident shortly after it took place in the street.

Jordan Macauley, 24, of Old Road, Gosport, has been charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He has since been bailed and will be appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 10.