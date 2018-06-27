Gosport man found guilty of manslaughter after selling slimming pills which killed student

Have your say

AN ONLINE steroid dealer who sold toxic slimming pills which killed a bulimic student has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Bernard Rebelo, from Gosport, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court of two counts of manslaughter and one of placing unsafe food on the market.

The 31-year-old will be sentenced on Friday.

It comes after Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in hospital in April 2015 after taking eight tablets containing the poisonous Dinitrophenol (DNP).

Rebelo admitted while giving evidence during the trial that he sold DNP to Miss Parry.

He told the jury that he included a warning on his website that the substance was not for human consumption.

Rebelo’s girlfriend Mary Roberts, 32, also from Gosport, was cleared by the jury of one count of money laundering after she was accused of transferring £20,000 for and on behalf of Rebelo.

The couple wept in the dock as the verdicts were delivered yesterday.