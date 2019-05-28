Gosport man found in possession of class B drug avoids jail

Have your say

A MAN who was found by police in possession of a class B drug has avoided jail.

Gosport resident Ryan Paul King, 29 from Wilmott Close, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrate's Court after being caught with amphetamine on October 8.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

King had almost a gram on the drug on him at the time of the arrest.

Pleading guilty inside the courtroom, King was given a conditional discharge for six months – meaning he will not be sentenced for the offence unless another crime is committed in that period.

He was also made to pay a surcharge of £20.