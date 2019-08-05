Gosport man jailed for fracturing victim's skull with empty pint glass in street attack

A THUG has been jailed for fracturing a man's skull with a pint glass in a vicious attack.
Harry Coleborn, 21, of Elson Lane, Gosport was jailed for 21 months at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.
The attack happened in Military Road on December 8 in 2017 when the victim and a pal were walking home from a pub and they were approached by Coleborn and his friend, a 20-year-old Gosport man.
READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham
The man with Coleborn pushed the victim's friend from behind and was given a conditional caution.
Hampshire police said the victim, 33, needed stitches for a cut above his eye.
Detective Inspector Abbie Leeson said: ‘This was a serious and unprovoked attack with a weapon which left a man with a broken nose.
‘We hope this investigation and sentence provides some reassurance that offences like this one won’t be tolerated.’