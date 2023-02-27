Louis Cann, 36, faces eight charges of rape and one count of perverting the course of justice following a probe by Hampshire police. Cann, of Rampart Row in Gosport, is accused of carrying out the rapes against two women in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas between February 1, 2022, and December 17, 2022.

Cann previously appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court before he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

An investigation into the alleged incidents was carried out by the force’s Operation Amberstone team. A police statement previously said: ‘Louis Cann was charged with eight counts of rape and one count of perverting the course of justice. The rape charges relate to two women, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas.’