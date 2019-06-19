Gosport MP's warning about 'ingenious tricksters' targeting people in new cons

Have your say

A GOVERNMENT minister is urging people to be weary of ‘ingenious tricksters’.

Caroline Dinenage issued the plea last night, as she supported a new scam awareness drive.

The Gosport MP – who is a health minister – was throwing her weight behind the Citizens Advice’s annual campaign, which runs until June 23.

Taking to her 17,000 followers on Twitter, the Tory MP tweeted: ‘Take part in this year’s Scam Awareness campaign.

‘Fraud can affect anyone, tricksters are increasingly ingenious so make sure you stop, report and talk when you see one.’

Scams can range in form, ranging from email and online cons, to postal scams.

Conmen generally tend to target elderly or vulnerable residents. But Citizens Advice warned that anyone call fall victim to the cheats.

Now the organisation has issued tips on how to spot a scam and are urging people to spread the message.

A spokesman said: ‘It could be a scam if it seems too good to be true – for example, a holiday that’s significantly cheaper than you’d expect it to be someone you don’t know contacts you unexpectedly.’

Other warning signs include if people have been asked to transfer money quickly or paying an amount in an unusual way. like with vouchers.