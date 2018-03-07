Gosport mum pleads not guilty over baby’s death

THE mother of a baby has denied causing or allowing his death.

Roxanne Davis, 29, from Gosport, but now of Milton Road, Waterlooville, appeared at Winchester Crown Court alongside Samuel Davies this morning.

They are both charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

A previous hearing heard Davis’ son Stanley Davis was admitted to hospital on March 21 last year and died a week later.

At the brief hearing today she entered a plea of not guilty over the 24-day-old infant’s death.

Samuel Davies, 23, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, also pleaded not guilty to the same offence.

The trial is expected to go ahead later this year.

Hampshire police launched an investigation in March last year over the child’s death.