Gosport murder probe: Detectives continue to quiz two men arrested over woman found dead in house fire

DETECTIVES are continuing to question two men arrested after a woman died following a house fire.

Mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case was named as being the woman found dead after a fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on Tuesday.

Forensics at the scene. Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-83)

Flowers have been laid close to the scene and people have taken to social media to pay tributes.

Hampshire police arrested a 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 28-year-old man, from Gosport, on suspicion of murder.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Gosport mum-of-three found dead after house fire

A cordon put in place in the street was lifted last night, with police tape at the corner home. PCs and PCSOs remain in the area.

Neighbour Robert Williams, 74, said he saw two men in their 20s on Monday afternoon. He said one had jumped over the rear garden wall.

Mr Williams, who saw fire crews arrive on Tuesday at around 8.30am, said: ‘Initially it was two fire engines, then the ambulance turned up, then the police turned up.

READ MORE: Drains searched as police and forensics teams scour home for clues

‘The fire brigade were getting hoses out and shut off the road, and that was the road shut off until they opened it up and the house was taped off.’