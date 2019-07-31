Gosport murder probe: Drains being searched as workers tell of rushing into fire house

CLOTHES on fire in a kitchen were spotted by workers who rushed to help at a home where a woman was found dead.

Police, forensic teams and sniffer dogs have been investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a woman, in her 20s, in Grange Crescent in Gosport.

It comes as two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are in the street with a cordon still in place following the kitchen fire at around 8.30am yesterday.

Drains are being searched by officers today.

Two men working nearby told The News how they saw smoke and flames before rushing in to try and help.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said: ‘My friend said he could see smoke coming from the house on the corner and we saw flames.

‘The back door was open so we went to see if anyone was in there and the kitchen was ablaze.

‘We rang the fire brigade and then went and banged on all the windows to see if anyone needed help.’

The worker added: ‘It was a pile of clothes and stuff in the middle of the room that was alight rather than an appliance that had caught fire.’

Witnesses also reported later seeing police forensic teams in a room upstairs.

A woman, who was visiting her mother in the street today, said: ‘I am shocked. I grew up round here and things like that just don’t happen here.

‘It is a quiet neighbourhood and I feel really sad for the girl’s family.’

A neighbour from a nearby road said: ‘It is really awful and so sad that a young woman has died.’

Calls for more police were made by another resident who said ‘the area has got worse because we have less police’.

She said: ‘It is very scary living here and elderly people and people who are disabled are scared to go out.’

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: ‘We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us.’

Call 101 quoting 44190267652.