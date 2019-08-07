A MAN accused of murdering a mum-of-three is due to go on trial in the new year.

Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, is accused of murdering 27-year-old Kelly-Anne Case last Tuesday, July 30, after firefighters found her dead in Grange Crescent, Gosport.

Kelly-Anne Case was found dead following a house fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport on July 30. Picture: Family handout/Hampshire police

Fire crews had been called in to tackle a blaze at around 8.30am.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

No plea was entered to the murder charge, which was not put to Rowan-Davies at Winchester Crown Court today.

A four-week trial is due to take place on January 14. A plea hearing is due on October 18.

Police at the scene of Grange Crescent, Gosport, after Kelly-Anne Case was found dead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-89)

The defendant appeared flanked by dock officers in the dock where he spoke only to confirm his identity and British nationality.

Judge Keith Cutler remanded the defendant into custody, and said: ‘I’m adjourning your case over, you’ll be brought back to court on the 18th of October. It’s then that the indictment charging you with murder, or whatever it may be, will be put to you.’

He added: ‘In the meantime you will see your legal team and they will be advising you.

‘At the moment the trial… will begin on the 14th of January next year.’

It comes after Rowan-Davies, of Trinity Close, Haslar Road, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Three other men, 32, 26, and 28, arrested as part of the police investigation have been released pending further inquiries.