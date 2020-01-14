Gosport murder trial: Jury sworn in to hear case against alleged killer of mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case

JURORS have been sworn in to hear the trial of a man accused of murdering a mum-of-three found dead in a fire.

Brendan Rowan-Davies is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused over the death of 27-year-old Kelly-Anne Case at her home in Grange Crescent in Gosport.

Kelly-Anne Case pictured right was found dead following a house fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport on July 30. Picture: Family handout/Hampshire police

The 29-year-old defendant, of Trinity Close, Gosport, is charged with murder and arson on July 30 last year.

The judge, Mr Justice Neil Garnham, told the jury panel: ‘This case involves a death of a woman called Kelly-Anne Case. She died on the 30th of July at her home in Grange Road in Gosport.’

He added: ‘The defendant is charged with Ms Case’s murder and with arson at her home.’

Forensics officers in Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-83)

Rowan-Davies denies murder and arson. An intermediary is sitting with him in the dock.

Mr Justice Garnham told jurors she was there ‘simply to assist Mr Rowan-Davies understand what is going on and be understood’.

Fire crews were called to the home at around 8.30am.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

(Proceeding)