Gosport police issue warning over anti-social behaviour

POLICE have issued a warning over anti-social behaviour in Gosport.

Officers swooped to Albert Street this afternoon after they had been alerted to recent bouts of unruly behaviour.

In a bid to keep the peace, police said they will be re-visiting the road later in the evening.

Gosport police posted on Twitter: ‘Officers have again been patrolling in the area of Albert Street.

‘This follows recent reports of antisocial behaviour. Officers will aim to be in the area again during the course of the evening.’