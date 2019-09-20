Gosport pub burglar leaves behind pool of blood after raid this morning

A burglar smashed their way into a Gosport pub – but left behind a pool of blood.

The Gipsy Queen looks ‘worse than a murder scene’ after a robber smashed a downstairs window to take the pub's till and a charity tin this morning.

A break-in at the Gipsy Queen pub in Leesland Road, Gosport 'Picture: Sarah Standing

The burglary was discovered at 6am when a next door neighbour walked past the smashed window and pools of blood along the pavement.

She said: ‘The forensic office who came down said it looked worse than a murder scene.’

‘They took a till with more than £200 inside and a charity collection tin for the Hampshire air ambulance.’

A large kitchen knife was found in an alley behind the pub.

A concrete block was thrown through the down stairs window, with blood smeared along the windowsill and the floor leading to the bar.

Teresa and Clive Latimer, the landlords of the pub, were asleep upstairs when the break-in occurred.

Clive said: ‘The police said we need to clean up the inside of the pub through our insurance.

‘We’re sorting that at the moment - we’re worried about hepatitis infections with all the blood.’

The couple are hoping to have the pub open later today.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended The Gipsy Queen pub in Gosport this morning following reports of a burglary.

‘The pub was broken into and an untidy search took place inside, but nothing has been reported stolen at this time.

The Gipsy Queen 'Picture: Sarah Standing

‘Enquiries remain ongoing.’

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.

The broken window 'Picture: Sarah Standing