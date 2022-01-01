Gosport shoplifter jailed on New Year's Eve after admitting latest thefts

MAGISTRATES jailed a shoplifter for 18 weeks after he appeared in court on New Year's Eve.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:15 pm

Nicholas McJury, 55, of Privett Road, Gosport, admitted two thefts at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

He stole £60 worth of goods from Morrisons in Gosport on December 28, and £60 worth of goods from Tesco in Carless Close in the town on December 20.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Magistrates jailed him as he committed the crimes soon after being given a suspended jail term for shoplifting.

