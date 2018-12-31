Gosport teen held at knifepoint in mobile phone theft

POLICE officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenager had his phone stolen at knifepoint in Gosport.

A 16-year-old boy was walking along Military Road in Gosport at around 10pm on Sunday, December 30, when he had his phone stolen by a man with a knife.

Military Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

The man, who was on a bicycle, produced a small knife and took the teenagers’ blue Samsung Galaxy S6 mobile phone, which was in a clear rubber case, along with a pair of black headphones.

The teenager was not hurt in the incident.

The victim described the thief as a white man in his 20s, between 5ft 6in and 6ft tall, with dirty blonde hair and a full beard; he was wearing a dark coat with the hood pulled up and was riding a small black BMX bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180482435