A group of four teenage boys were seen consuming the drug in Fell Drive, Gosport, yesterday afternoon.

When they were confronted by officers, PC Austin and PCSO Ireland, the boys decided to run away.

PC Austin caught one of the males involved and brought him to the ground while he was arrested.

A Gosport teenager, who ran away from police after getting caught smoking cannabis, was more upset that his new jeans got muddy than being arrested. Picture: Gosport Police.

Rather than being upset about being caught, the teenager was more concerned that his new jeans, which he got as a Christmas present, were slightly muddy.

A statement by Gosport police on Twitter said: ‘PC Austin and PCSO Ireland then spotted four teenage males smoking something they shouldn't be in Fell Drive.

‘Despite being asked to stay where they were, in order for officers to catch up and speak to them, they made the rather unwise decision to run off.

‘Never a good move.

‘A short foot chase followed and one of the males was quickly apprehended, falling to the ground in the process of PC Austin detaining him.

‘The male was more upset that the new jeans he got for Christmas were now slightly muddy.’

The other three teenagers have not been found.

In an eventful day, officers also stopped and dealt with a suspected drug driver in Elmore Close, and stop a verbal public order incident.

This was all before the foot chase after the smoking youths.

Gosport Police advises anyone approached by police not to run away from them.

Their social media team said: ‘We feel there's a vital lesson to be learned here.

‘Don't run from the police, don't get your jeans muddy.

‘Cannabis was seized and has now been booked in for destruction.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron