Gosport teenager sent down for 18 months after burglary spree 

An eighteen-year-old man has been sent to prison following burglaries in Gosport.

Jordan Ruston of Howe Road, Gosport, admitted two break-ins on Pettycot Crescent and Gregson Close in Gosport and two offences of handling stolen goods, which took place in July and August 2017.

Jordan Ruston of Howe Road in Gosport, who admitted two burglaries and has been jailed for 18 months

He admitted the crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 10 and on Friday he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A 21 year-old man who was also charged with burglary was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Investigating officer PC Nick Jackson said: ‘Jordan Ruston and another man were arrested after they were seen acting suspiciously on Braemar Road in Gosport in early August 2017. Stolen property was also recovered as part of our enquiries.

‘I’d like to thank Ruston’s victims who helped us to build this case.

‘Residential burglary offences can have a dramatic impact on victims, especially if items of sentimental value are taken. I’m glad that this sentence reflects the seriousness of Ruston’s offending.’

Police have repeated a warning to residents to shut and lock all windows when they go out and at night, and not to leave doors open, and to avoid leaving valuables or car keys visible through windows.