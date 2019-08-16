Gosport to stage crime debate after teenagers’ rampage in the town

WORRIED residents will have a chance to voice their concerns on crime and antisocial behaviour in the area at a crime and policing event, next month.

The initiative is being hosted by Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, and comes following a recent surge of crimes and disorder across the area.

The drop-in session will also be attended by representatives from Hampshire Constabulary, Gosport Community Safety Partnership, Gosport Borough Council Streetscene, Hampshire Fire and Rescue and Motiv8.

People are invited to attend the open morning to speak to the organisations, and find out more about what steps are being taken to reduce crime levels and increase public safety in the area.

Speaking ahead of the event, health minister Ms Dinenage said: ‘Constituents regularly contact me regarding a whole range of crime and policing issues.

‘That’s why I came up with the idea of a big, one-stop-shop for local people to share their thoughts and concerns directly with the relevant organisations.

‘Crime is always a hot topic in the Gosport constituency, but even more so lately.

‘I hope that this event will offer my constituents the opportunity to engage with the many organisations involved in keeping us all safe.’

The event comes after an incident, last month, involving youngsters damaging vehicles near Hardway Slipway, which sparked a major investigation.

Speaking to The News this week, ward councillor for Hardway, Diane Furlong said she was appalled by the behaviour.

‘I was horrified by how bad it was,’ Councillor Furlong said. ‘The youngsters were calling and inciting others to join in and the language they were using was horrible.’

However, according to the councillor, incidents of antisocial behaviour and tensions in the area appear to have diminished recently.

She said: ‘CCTV has had a great effect, especially on the parents who were very shocked by what they saw.

'Perhaps they have dissuaded their children from hanging around there any more, as they all seem to have dissipated.

‘This week, I saw youngsters down there with fishing lines and crabbing nets and it was lovely to see.’

The crime panel is due to be held on Saturday, September 7, at Thorngate Halls, Gosport. People are invited to attend the drop-in between 10am and midday.