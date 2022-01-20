Gosport town centre burglary leads to search for offender who forced entry into a shop and stole alcohol
POLICE are on the hunt for an offender who broke into a shop, stole alcohol, and then fled the scene on a pushbike.
Witnesses to the burglary, which took place in Gosport town centre in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, are encouraged to come forward.
The lone suspect forced entry to Premier Stores on the High Street and stole alcohol between 2.05am and 2.15am on January 11.
The offender arrived and left the scene on a pushbike, cycling off in the direction of Creek Road.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Did you see or hear anything, or do you have any CCTV which may assist in our investigation?
‘If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44220012361.’