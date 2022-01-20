Witnesses to the burglary, which took place in Gosport town centre in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, are encouraged to come forward.

The lone suspect forced entry to Premier Stores on the High Street and stole alcohol between 2.05am and 2.15am on January 11.

The offender arrived and left the scene on a pushbike, cycling off in the direction of Creek Road.

Police tape.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Did you see or hear anything, or do you have any CCTV which may assist in our investigation?

‘If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44220012361.’

