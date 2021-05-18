Gosport woman, 47, fined £500 for letting banned driver behind the wheel of her car

Darren Ince, 54, of no fixed address, admitted battery in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on May 1.

He was jailed for 14 days as he has been recalled on licence.

Chelsea Mackenzie, 26, of Rook Mews, Petersfield, was banned for three years after admitting being nearly double the drink-drive limit.

She was caught on the A3 in Clanfield on October 4.

A breath test revealed she had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She also admitted drink-driving and without insurance in London Road, Sheet, Petersfield, while more than double the limit on January 29 - with a reading of 84.

Chantelle Bain, 44, of London Road, Waterlooville, admitted driving while unfit through drugs on March 3 last year, driving without insurance and without a licence.

She was caught in a Toyota Corolla in Botley Drive, Leigh Park.

Magistrates fined her £188 with a £32 surcharge and £100 costs.

She also admitted driving without a licence and insurance in Milton Road in Waterlooville on May 6.

Magistrates banned her from driving for six months.

Payam Bayram, 51, care of Albert Road, Southsea, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, on January 1 and fined £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

He admitted failing to turn up at court on May 5.

Tracey Hamilton, 47, of Stoners Close, Gosport, admitted aiding and abetting a banned driver to drive a Mazda 2 in St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.

She admitted permitting the woman to drive without insurance on August 9.

Magistrates fined her £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned from driving for 12 months.

Mason Dixon, 22, of Vale Grove, Gosport, admitted drug-driving in Love Lane, Whitby, North Yorkshire, on November 18.

He had Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, in his blood.

Magistrates fined him £450 with a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

