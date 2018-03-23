Graffiti about ‘shooting’ is sprayed on Portsmouth magistrates’ court building

Have your say

Bizarre graffiti has been scrawled on a court building in Portsmouth.

Spray-painted graffiti has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court about how Simon ‘shot a man on the Golf links for 10 grand he won in a betting shop’.

Grafitti on court buildings in Portsmouth this morning

The writing starts on the side of the building then continues under windows as the building runs parallel to Winston Churchill Avenue.

It also talks of how an ‘old man use to chuck a pound out his window whenever the ice cream van come’.

The graffiti ends saying: ‘Simon buried him at the quarry at Petersfield 30 years ago.’

Hampshire police have been contacted.