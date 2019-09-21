'Greedy' robbers splashed cash at Gunwharf Quays after armed raids using knife and baton

TWO 'greedy' robbers who stole thousands of pounds splashed their cash at Gunwharf Quays.

Wayne Grant and Connor Davis robbed two petrol stations and a Betfred bookies in Eastleigh, Hedge End and Southampton in just under 48 hours between 25-26 September 2017.

Wayne Grant, 27, of Byron Road, Southampton and Connor Davis, 25, of no fixed address were jailed at Southampton Crown Court after raiding three businesses and spending their ill-gotten gains at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire police

Now they have been jailed for the crimes that saw them wear balaclavas, brandish a knife and extendable baton.

They took at least £3,250 and 18 packets of cigarettes.

DC Sean Owens said: ‘Grant and Davis then treated themselves to a shopping spree with their ill-gotten gains at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

‘They were seen on CCTV paying for items with a lot of coins, which was circumstantially linked to the robbery at Botley service station.’

He added Grant's phone showed he had searched on Google for the Betfred. They also spent £400 on clothes at JD Sports in Bournemouth with their illicit gains.

DC Owen said: ‘We know many people will think this investigation took a long time, but no matter how long it takes, we will always seek to get justice and ensure dangerous and greedy offenders like Grant and Davis are put before a court.’

Grant was jailed for eight years and Davis for nine.

