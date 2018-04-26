Grindr rape trial: HIV positive alleged victim saw ‘bottle with syringe’

A MAN on trial charged with drugging and raping men he met on a gay hook-up app laced a drink with GHB, an alleged victim told jurors.

Insurance worker Sam Ashley, 30, is standing trial at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of raping three men he met on Grindr, and drugging another man.

Jurors yesterday heard how a HIV positive man told police he was raped in 2016 by Ashley, of Lynton Gardens, Fareham.

The man, who cannot be named, said he allowed Ashley to come to his home, where the accused then said he had terminal colon cancer.

In a recorded police interview, the man said they had gone out, drank alcohol, returned to his home and got into his sofa bed before Ashley raped him.

Two nights later Ashley returned to the man’s home. He told police he felt under ‘emotional blackmail’ from Ashley to return.

Jurors heard in the second visit Ashley had a small plastic ‘whisky’ type bottle with a ‘small syringe with a pink plunger’.

The man said: ‘He told me it’s GHB, that’s a chemsex drug. He got it from this guy in Milbrook.’

He said Ashley later gave him a drink with a ‘horrendous taste’.

The complainant said Ashley said ‘have a bit more, have a bit more’ and the man drank a second drink. Ashley is charged with attempting to rape him later.

In the video, he said: ‘I didn’t want to see him again because I’m actually scared of what he’s capable of.

‘If you think about it from a rapist point of view it seems premeditated and really predatory.

‘I don’t want people in my life like that.’

He said he had gone into ‘life or death mode’ and felt it ‘safer’ not to ask Ashley to leave.

Ashley denies four rapes, two attempted rapes, and four charges of administering a substance with intent to four men. (Proceeding)