NEW volunteers are being sought to join a police-backed community organisation that helps to monitor speed levels on key roads.

The Hayling Island Residents’ Association will be holding its next community speedwatch presentation this month.

It is a chance for people to find out more about the scheme and whether they would like to volunteer.

The meeting is taking place at the United Reformed Church, in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, on February 21 at 7.30pm.