GUILTY: Grindr hook-up app rapist’s child abuse past revealed after he is convicted of drugging men

VICTIMS of a serial rapist have told of their shattered lives as a jury convicted their attacker of a string of crimes.

Sam Ashley, 30, stood with his mouth agape as the jury foreman returned 10 guilty verdicts for four rapes, two attempted rapes, and four charges of administering a substance with intent.

Jurors remained in court and looked on with shock as prosecutor Robert Bryan revealed Ashley was convicted in 2013 of two charges of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 14.

Ashley had told one victim he had been charged with raping an 11-year-old boy who he said was ‘destructive’.

Members of Ashley’s family wept in the public gallery as the jury returned verdicts in the 14-day trial after deliberating for around two hours.

Insurance worker Ashley drugged and raped men he met on gay hook-up app Grindr over eight months in 2016.

Jurors heard he lied to one man, telling him he was suffering from terminal colon cancer – but admitted in court he had lied about the cancer.

During cross-examination Mr Bryan asked Ashley why he said he had months to live.

Mr Bryan said: ‘Do you agree that is despicable?’

Ashley, 30, who denied the charges, said: ‘I admit it was wrong to lie but it does not mean I’m guilty.’

Now he is facing jail when he returns to court. Rape carries a maximum life term.

Yesterday afternoon, in a statement read by Mr Bryan, one victim said the GHB drug, used by Ashley, ‘could have killed’ him when it mixed with his HIV medicine.

The man, who Ashley drugged, raped and tried to rape twice, said he had to move home after the attacks.

‘This incident has exposed the weakest of my HIV drugs,’ he said in a statement.

‘The interaction with GHB and my medication could have killed me. Sam was aware of this.’

Another victim, who was spotted on CCTV being led by Ashley to the defendant’s then home in Malta Road, North End, said he feels ‘lost’.

‘Since the incident my whole character has changed,’ he said in a statement.

‘I’m not the same person I was before, I’ve lost friends, I pushed them away.

‘I don’t feel I can trust anyone – I feel so alone.

‘There’s now a rift between me and family members.

‘I’ve become scared of men, I can’t maintain or start a relationship. I feel I’ve lost my way in life and I don’t know what lies in future for me.’

Judge David Melville QC bailed Ashley, of Lynton Gardens, Fareham, until the sentencing on June 4.

Ashley was convicted of:

• Drugging and twice raping a university student he met on Grindr to go jogging.

• Raping, twice trying to rape, and drugging a man with HIV.

• Drugging a man who woke up to find ‘a number of sex toys on the bed’ with Ashley.

• Raping and drugging a man he met for a threesome who had taken what he thought was paracetamol from Ashley for a headache.

Ashley was acquitted of several charges in 2013 and was back then given a suspended term.