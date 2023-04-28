Guitar, wallet and jewellery stolen from a Havant home this month
A guitar, wallet and jewellery were stolen in a burglary at a Havant home.
Since the incident was reported to the police they have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate those involved.
As part of the investigation they have arrested a 45-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.
He has been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Officers investigating the burglary now have this image of a second man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is a white male, aged between 40 and 45 years old, 5ft 11in tall with dark hair and is of a larger build. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, green baseball cap and dark trousers.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the reference 44230146093 or alternatively, go online and submit information.