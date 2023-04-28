It was reported that on April 14 between 1am and 7am a home in Purbrook Way was broken into.

Since the incident was reported to the police they have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate those involved.

As part of the investigation they have arrested a 45-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.

Police are appealing for information following a Havant burglary.

He has been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the burglary now have this image of a second man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is a white male, aged between 40 and 45 years old, 5ft 11in tall with dark hair and is of a larger build. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, green baseball cap and dark trousers.