Hammer-wielding robber jumped over counter in Havant store raid

A MAN armed with a hammer leapt over a store counter to steal cash from a store in Havant, police say.

The One Stop store in Emsworth Road, Warblington, was raided at 9.50pm on Sunday, July 14.

The robber raided the store in Warblington on July 14. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A man is seen on CCTV jumping over the counter and taking cash from the till, before leaving the store.

Police say he may have headed towards Havant town centre after the incident.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man, who was carrying a hammer and had his face covered, jumped over the counter, stole the contents from the till and fled the store.

‘It is believed he then got onto a bicycle and headed towards Havant town centre.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone dressed like the person in the CCTV image?

‘If so, we would like to speak to you as you may have information that could help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190246153.

