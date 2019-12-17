Hammer wielding robber steals cash from Swanmore store

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information following a robbery by hammer wielding man.

The man was wearing a black balaclava and carrying a lump hammer when he entered the Central Convenience Store in Swanmore and demanded money from the till. He then left with the cash.

The incident took place on Monday December 16 between 6.52pm and 6.55pm.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 44190451794.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111