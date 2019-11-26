Hampshire boy, 17, detained for three months for raping his eight-year-old sister

A TEENAGER has been detained in a young offenders' institute for raping his eight-year-old sister.

The 17-year-old admitted abusing the ‘very vulnerable’ girl in what a judge called a ‘course of sexual conduct’.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

At Portsmouth Youth Court the boy's mother wept as he was led down to the cells after being handed a six-month detention and training order.

The boy, who will serve three months in a young offenders’ institute, admitted charges of raping a girl under 13, sexual assault by touching, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Neither the boy or victim, from Hampshire, can be named for legal reasons.

District judge Anthony Callaway said a report found the girl was being treated by medics on a ‘long-term basis’.

The report said her condition was ‘at least partially related to her experiences of abuse’.

It added her ‘social development and life chances will therefore be severely affected’.

The victim was aged eight to 11 when the abuse took place, the court heard.

The defendant was described in court as spending ‘all his time sitting on his bed and using the computer’.

His lawyer said the girl suffered from ‘organic mental health’ problems.

But judge Callaway said: ‘We're still in the territory of a vulnerable child at the age of eight.’

Sentencing, the judge said: ‘You had a very bad and difficult start in life.’

He added: ‘What I’m here sentencing here however is a very serious offence involving a very vulnerable girl then eight years of age, and it was not an isolated offence but in itself but a course of sexual conduct in regard to her.

‘Had you been an adult – I bear in mind you’re now 17 – you'd go to custody (for around) eight years.’

Judge Callaway imposed a three-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from being with children under 16 unsupervised.

The boy must sign the sex offenders’ register.